Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Lowered Its Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Holding; Hap Trading Decreased Its At&T (T) Holding

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) stake by 99.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 54,706 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 202 shares with $10,000 value, down from 54,908 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp. now has $39.78B valuation. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $44.47. About 6.27 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION OF 289 — 295 MBOED; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL

Hap Trading Llc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 79.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hap Trading Llc sold 473,258 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Hap Trading Llc holds 120,942 shares with $4.05 million value, down from 594,200 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $276.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 25.43M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Mexico’s wholesale mobile network launches without major carriers

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased Medtronic Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MDT) stake by 17,282 shares to 18,943 valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2. It also upped Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) stake by 9,137 shares and now owns 58,337 shares. Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp accumulated 2.22 million shares. Ftb Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Cap Management Limited has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Monetary Gru holds 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 200 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 0.06% or 127,373 shares. Fmr Ltd Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.04 million shares. Moreover, Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd Liability has 1.22% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 68,054 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Perkins Coie Tru accumulated 320 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 165,530 shares. Cs Mckee LP holds 1.27% or 285,270 shares. Smithfield Trust Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 10.20M were reported by Geode Lc. Founders Fincl Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 12,100 shares. Capstone Invest Lc holds 0.04% or 107,854 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Shares for $724,200 were bought by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10. On Friday, August 16 Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. The insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. KLESSE WILLIAM R had bought 5,000 shares worth $224,800.

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.35’s average target is 24.47% above currents $44.47 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $6600 target in Monday, April 29 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 23 by Jefferies. On Monday, August 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $5000 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. Mizuho downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 22 report.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 15.88 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Company owns 134,434 shares. Stralem Communications reported 3.59% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alpine Woods Investors invested 0.11% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Edgar Lomax Va holds 3.01% or 1.32M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership has 0.32% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hightower Limited Co holds 0.74% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.70 million shares. Perkins Coie Tru owns 66,637 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag has 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amica Retiree reported 37,321 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Ins Company invested in 0.72% or 803,000 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.61% or 588,060 shares. 40.03M were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.26% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Clean Yield Grp Inc holds 0.27% or 22,586 shares. Gabelli And Invest Advisers holds 0.04% or 11,632 shares.

Hap Trading Llc increased Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) stake by 44,698 shares to 54,898 valued at $887,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 118,141 shares and now owns 141,741 shares. Cloudera Inc (Put) was raised too.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 10.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.