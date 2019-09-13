Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Lowered Its Fiserv (FISV) Stake as Share Price Rose; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Decreased Its Visa (Call) (V) Stake by $1.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 46.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, down from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $177.98. About 7.60 million shares traded or 12.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 24/05/2018 – Visa Invests in Latin American Mobile-Payments Firm YellowPepper; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 5,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 30,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80 million, down from 36,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $103.89. About 4.47 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Magellan Asset Mngmt reported 15.21 million shares or 7.6% of all its holdings. Sadoff Limited Liability Co reported 2,794 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 1.19% or 2.45M shares. Naples Glob Ltd reported 3,989 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 29,391 were accumulated by Westwood Hldg Gp. First Natl Bank Ltd owns 28,620 shares or 16.3% of their US portfolio. Field & Main Natl Bank accumulated 23,374 shares. Fagan Assoc Incorporated reported 49,401 shares or 3.48% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 13,944 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.28% or 251,800 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Investment Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crow Point Prns Limited Co stated it has 8.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sands Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 8.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15.68 million shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 0.12% or 5,070 shares. Bangor Natl Bank stated it has 14,342 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 52,800 shares to 55,268 shares, valued at $10.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,715 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 27.93 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.04% or 23,039 shares. Suvretta Capital Management Llc has 0.6% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Argent Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 15,671 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc owns 110,826 shares. Gam Hldg Ag reported 0.01% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 11,831 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 0% or 729 shares. Bartlett Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 42,345 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Lc has invested 0.02% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Strs Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Leavell Invest Management holds 0.04% or 3,930 shares in its portfolio. 2,968 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd. J Goldman Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 7,119 shares.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 6,319 shares to 10,706 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Class A (NYSE:TSN) by 35,673 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).