Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $1.91 Million; Medifast (MED) Holder 12 West Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 25.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 115,341 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.71 million, down from 155,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $101.49. About 327,921 shares traded or 23.84% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.15 TO $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 963.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 9,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 11,031 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 1,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $203.65. About 3.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CEO SAYS NORTHERN DIVISION, ITS LARGEST SEGMENT, POSTED FLAT COMPS DUE TO WEAKNESS IN SEASONAL CATEGORIES – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Investigation Relating to 401(k) Plans of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Announced by Stull, Stull & Brody; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF) by 18,089 shares to 299 shares, valued at $8,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 5,687 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,326 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Home Depot (HD) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: Peak Housing? Think Again – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,390 were accumulated by Verity Verity Ltd Liability Corp. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa invested in 1.43% or 6,465 shares. Moreover, Boys Arnold And Company has 1.41% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 3,824 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy & reported 11,224 shares. Amarillo Commercial Bank invested 0.1% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 4.61% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blue Chip Partners holds 2.36% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 51,979 shares. 2,179 were reported by Green Square Lc. Smithfield Tru holds 9,598 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Llc owns 49,221 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Private Asset has 85,764 shares for 2.93% of their portfolio. Blue Edge Capital Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Capstone Invest Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Oh has invested 0.33% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Medifast (MED) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Aurora Cannabis Provides Corporate Update for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Medifast, Inc. (MED) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Making Excellence Look Effortless – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.