Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Lifted Constellation Brands (STZ) Position By $694,575; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 27.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora acquired 3,969 shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 18,450 shares with $3.24 million value, up from 14,481 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $38.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $202.85. About 675,179 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED EPS $4.64; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ Constellation Brands Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STZ); 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR FROM 52C

Among 2 analysts covering JinkoSolar Holding (NYSE:JKS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. JinkoSolar Holding has $2500 highest and $15 lowest target. $21.50’s average target is 8.42% above currents $19.83 stock price. JinkoSolar Holding had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 1 with “Neutral”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. See JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $16.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $15 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Among 6 analysts covering Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Constellation Brands Inc has $26400 highest and $186 lowest target. $222’s average target is 9.44% above currents $202.85 stock price. Constellation Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of STZ in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Monday, June 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 14. Bank of America maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Commercial Bank reported 0.68% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Hgk Asset Mngmt holds 38,692 shares or 2.04% of its portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 778,405 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Malaga Cove Cap Limited invested in 3,932 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank invested in 0.01% or 915 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk has invested 0.14% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stephens Ar stated it has 28,163 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company owns 3,505 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Inc Limited Com stated it has 1.22% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Aviance Capital Prtn Limited Liability Co holds 12,619 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo holds 0.17% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 30,911 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 117,303 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Conning holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,015 shares.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $780.14 million. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. It has a 15.41 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment maker basis.

