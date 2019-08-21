Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Lifted Apple Computer (AAPL) Stake; Esco Technologies (ESE) Shorts Down By 2.64%

Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE) had a decrease of 2.64% in short interest. ESE’s SI was 273,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.64% from 280,700 shares previously. With 97,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Esco Technologies Inc (NYSE:ESE)’s short sellers to cover ESE’s short positions. The SI to Esco Technologies Inc’s float is 1.09%. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.31. About 75,238 shares traded. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.55 TO $3.65; 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO for $1.05 Bln Equity Value; 15/05/2018 – REG-ESCO Technologies Management Will Present at the B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group: ESCO Board, Shareholders Support Deal; 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECH SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 68C TO 73C, EST. 84C; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – ESCO BOARD HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED TRANSACTION AND SUPPORT HAS BEEN RECEIVED FROM REQUIRED MAJORITY OF ESCO SHAREHOLDERS; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group to Buy ESCO for $1.05 Bln, Placing Planned to Raise Funds; 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – MANTA TO OPERATE AS PRODUCT LINE OF DOBLE ENGINEERING AS PART OF ESCO’S UTILITIES SOLUTIONS GROUP OPERATING SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference May 24

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) stake by 17.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora acquired 6,790 shares as Apple Computer Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 44,535 shares with $8.46M value, up from 37,745 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc now has $950.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $210.36. About 26.92M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 03/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google’s A.I. Chief; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 01/05/2018 – The company’s media content business remained under pressure as large media customers such as Apple and Amazon.com develop in-house capabilities to handle their web traffic; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Cuts Iphone Estimates Just Before Apple’s Earnings Report — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 27/03/2018 – Apple suppliers wary of trade war

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 12,996 shares to 78,778 valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) stake by 4,183 shares and now owns 283 shares. Vanguard Mid (VO) was reduced too.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 2.96% above currents $210.36 stock price. Apple had 74 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. J.P. Morgan maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cascend Securities given on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 28 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric signature reduction solutions. It has a 23.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s RF Shielding and Test segment creates and makes RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.