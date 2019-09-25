Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Increases Position in Tyson Foods Class A (TSN); As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Declined, Abner Herrman & Brock Increased by $611,874 Its Position

Abner Herrman & Brock Llc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 3.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc bought 11,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 321,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.61 million, up from 310,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.53B market cap company. It closed at $49.12 lastly. It is down 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the malware could be used for espionage, to interfere with internet communications or launch destructive attacks on Ukraine; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 17/04/2018 – Internet networking company Cisco is looking toward a world powered by the 5G wireless standard; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 22/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Class A (TSN) by 86.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 35,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 76,830 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20 million, up from 41,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $86.17. About 960,448 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to buy poultry blending assets of American Proteins; 15/05/2018 – Tyson To Pay $850 Million On Poultry Rendering Assets, To Recycle More Animal Products — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – TO BUY POULTRY RENDERING AND BLENDING ASSETS OF AMERICAN PROTEINS AND AMPRO PRODUCTS; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – “BELIEVE POTENTIAL BUYER WILL SEE VALUE OF PIZZA CRUST BUSINESS AS WHOLE, INCLUDING TNT CRUST BRAND, FACILITIES, AND TEAM MEMBERS”; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 54,706 shares to 202 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 7,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,060 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goodman stated it has 4.09% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership reported 605 shares. Parkside State Bank & Tru stated it has 228 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Fiera Corp holds 0% or 3,085 shares. The France-based Tobam has invested 0.07% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Allstate reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Mai Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 2,486 shares. The New York-based Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.06% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Alberta Inv Management reported 18,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.03% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Lincoln National Corporation holds 2,924 shares. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Centurylink Investment Mgmt Company owns 0.52% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 16,646 shares. Serv Automobile Association has 0.07% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

