Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Increased Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) as Share Price Rose; Hemenway Trust Company Holding In Apple (AAPL) Was Upped

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 963.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 9,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 11,031 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 1,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $209.74. About 1.27M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 14.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 121,024 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.99M, up from 105,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.70B market cap company. The stock increased 4.05% or $8.12 during the last trading session, reaching $208.6. About 22.65M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: France to sue Apple and Google for abusive practices; 08/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever:; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 09/04/2018 – In need of an Apple upgrade? These new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have hit the market; 17/04/2018 – Russia reportedly asks Google and Apple to remove Telegram from stores; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 22/05/2018 – Foxconn unit aims to raise $4.3 bln in biggest China IPO since 2015; 12/03/2018 – Apple to buy digital magazine service Texture; 01/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: At Two Union, Regus is moving out to make way for a growing Apple

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Earnings Preview: Time To Launch – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 30, 2019 : AMD, AAPL, CZR, WP, ATI, T, MPLX, VALE, TWTR, QQQ, GPRE, FISV – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday Apple Rumors: Apple Card May Launch in Early August – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,995 shares to 236,376 shares, valued at $20.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,706 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Altavista Wealth Management has 2.7% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 1.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 173,355 were accumulated by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Callahan Advsrs Limited Liability holds 3.8% or 107,355 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 7,061 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Basswood Capital Management Lc accumulated 15,296 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Pennsylvania holds 7,706 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vision Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 82,063 shares or 4.34% of the stock. Graybill Bartz & stated it has 30,428 shares or 4.04% of all its holdings. 6,731 are owned by F&V Capital Management Lc. Tru Of Virginia Va stated it has 63,291 shares. Financial Architects Incorporated holds 14,378 shares or 4.78% of its portfolio. Highfields Mngmt LP owns 18.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 700,000 shares. Tanaka Mgmt Inc holds 10.54% or 18,399 shares. 314,033 are held by Profund Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment Mngmt holds 145,914 shares. Staley Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Arizona State Retirement holds 234,416 shares. Argent Trust has 1.23% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Old Dominion Capital Mngmt accumulated 1,614 shares. Shell Asset Company accumulated 0.95% or 225,297 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Petrus Trust Communications Lta invested in 0.59% or 16,000 shares. Ally Fincl has invested 0.73% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 4,646 were accumulated by Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Company. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 762,128 shares or 1.17% of the stock. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc invested 2.69% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Raymond James & holds 0.71% or 2.45M shares. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 11,031 shares. Stock Yards State Bank holds 110,819 shares.