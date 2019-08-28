Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Holding in Biogen Idec (BIIB) Decreased by $1.74 Million as Share Price Rose; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holder Moon Capital Management LP Cut Holding

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 252,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 47,737 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 300,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $75.59. About 80,301 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 7,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 384 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 7,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $222.42. About 519,903 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TECFIDERA REVENUE OF $987 MLN VS $958 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 25/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC BIIB.O : BAIRD RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – IN COLLABORATION, IONIS WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR IDENTIFICATION OF ANTISENSE DRUG CANDIDATES BASED ON SELECTED TARGETS; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis to Make Royalty Payments to AbbVie; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tempur Sealy Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Tempur Sealy-Mattress Firm Reunion? Raymond James Says It’s Increasingly Likely – Benzinga” published on January 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Tempur Sealy Stock Was Up 84% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,250 were accumulated by Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Two Sigma Secs reported 3,869 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And invested in 0.02% or 295,592 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 13,359 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 183 shares or 0% of the stock. Route One Limited Partnership owns 4.27 million shares for 5.89% of their portfolio. Grp, a New York-based fund reported 91,826 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a North Carolina-based fund reported 43,806 shares. Envestnet Asset Management invested in 37,463 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,912 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 21,077 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Co holds 11,652 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 175,556 shares. Oberndorf William E holds 2.34% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 74,252 shares.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 EPS, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.20 million for 17.18 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AbbVie’s JAK Inhibitor Rinvoq Receives FDA Approval for RA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mergers & Acquisitions Take Center Stage in Biotech Industry – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/21/2019: NVTA,BIIB,ALT,PFE,ALC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 7.05 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 16,019 shares to 34,677 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Grp Limited Liability holds 15,063 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 183,724 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim Company has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Putnam Fl Inv Co invested in 3,618 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Comerica National Bank accumulated 41,464 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0.1% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Morgan Stanley owns 963,663 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 87,231 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Sivik Global Lc holds 1.31% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 15,000 shares. Moreover, Blair William & Co Il has 0.02% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Cwm Limited Company holds 0% or 420 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has invested 0.49% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Hendershot Inc holds 17,967 shares.