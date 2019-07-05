Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Upped Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); Mckesson (MCK) Shareholder Sei Investments Company Lifted Its Holding by $2.45 Million

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 10,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,584 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, up from 75,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 5.54M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar’s FiberLight deal presented longer-term solution than activist proposal; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAS BEEN WORKING W/DOJ FOR SEVERAL MOS. REGARDING INQUIRY; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 11/04/2018 – Verizon Organization Envrmnt Debuts AR Tool for Mobile Experiences; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 06/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Verizon $1.182b+ Device Payment Plan ABS; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 43.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 20,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,100 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10 million, up from 48,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 833,214 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2019 Adj EPS $13-Adj EPS $13.80; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook, Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T And Verizon: 6 10% High-Yield Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on June 15, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “5 Contrarian Dividend Stocks to Buy With the Market Fully Valued – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon’s Vestberg presses for C-band spectrum action – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6/6/19: Verizon declares quarterly dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.32% or 99,782 shares in its portfolio. 75,200 are owned by Bluemountain Management Limited Liability. The Georgia-based Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.95% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.6% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Mirador Cap Prtnrs LP has 1.67% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 51,928 shares. Adell Harriman And Carpenter Inc accumulated 102,581 shares. 42,211 were accumulated by Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability. Tt holds 190,811 shares. Alley Com Ltd Llc holds 1.85% or 106,433 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell Inc holds 0.84% or 234,404 shares in its portfolio. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 0.79% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 1.04 million shares. 462,100 are owned by Country Trust Financial Bank. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Limited Liability Company holds 1% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 63,526 shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corp holds 1.82% or 111,159 shares in its portfolio. Family Firm, Maryland-based fund reported 3,742 shares.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,849 shares to 133,751 shares, valued at $7.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,250 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $29.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 17,921 shares to 488,178 shares, valued at $21.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 46,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,872 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO).

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $946,792 activity.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broyhill Asset Management – McKesson Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keep On Buying McKesson – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Fake Meat Battle, Grubhub, Slack, Apple And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited has 3,200 shares. Weatherly Asset LP reported 0.27% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 552,295 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 276 are held by Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated. Fulton Fincl Bank Na has 0.07% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 8,889 shares. Acropolis Invest Mngmt Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Chevy Chase Trust invested in 0.08% or 160,563 shares. Foster And Motley reported 0.34% stake. Prudential Financial reported 0.06% stake. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 0% or 144 shares. Old Natl Bank In holds 9,169 shares. Lsv Asset holds 1.46 million shares. Fjarde Ap owns 0.09% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 59,743 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp owns 139,040 shares.