Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Trimmed Oracle (ORCL) Position By $471,329; Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Position

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased Sei Investments Co (SEIC) stake by 33.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 36,960 shares as Sei Investments Co (SEIC)’s stock rose 10.93%. The Secor Capital Advisors Lp holds 74,064 shares with $3.87 million value, down from 111,024 last quarter. Sei Investments Co now has $8.88B valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $58.81. About 363,068 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 26/03/2018 – SEI Enhances Technology for Improved Wealth Management Decision-Making; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q EPS 86C; 14/05/2018 – Bremer Bank Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 07/03/2018 – SEI & SYNECHRON JOIN FORCES FOR BLOCKCHAIN UTILIZATION; 03/04/2018 – SEI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 58.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 8,893 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 6,250 shares with $335,000 value, down from 15,143 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $179.60 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 10.20M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Inv Incorporated holds 15,801 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Co Limited Partnership accumulated 1.62% or 15.82 million shares. 11,397 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins. Raymond James Associates invested in 237,735 shares. 67,403 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Numerixs Tech Incorporated invested 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Pnc Fincl Grp Inc invested 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Managment Lc has invested 0.17% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Lpl Financial Lc holds 0.01% or 52,005 shares in its portfolio. 970,326 are owned by Renaissance Ltd Com. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 231,213 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) or 75,919 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Co has invested 0.01% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). South Dakota Invest Council, South Dakota-based fund reported 33,400 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 1.80 million shares.

Analysts await SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. SEIC’s profit will be $126.86M for 17.50 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by SEI Investments Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR) stake by 33,519 shares to 51,782 valued at $922,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Kraft Heinz Co (Put) stake by 15,200 shares and now owns 19,200 shares. Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was raised too.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 6,790 shares to 44,535 valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 10,920 shares and now owns 86,584 shares. S & P Index Spider (SPY) was raised too.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 5.61% above currents $53.84 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $65 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $61 target in Friday, March 15 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, May 21. Wedbush maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $55 target. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $66 target.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.69 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.