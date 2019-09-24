Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Trimmed Its Holding in Fiserv (FISV) by $499,772 as Stock Price Rose; Bronson Point Management Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Stake as Valuation Rose

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 175,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $274.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.52. About 52.18 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – Lilly to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 15/05/2018 – American Renal at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America affirms gun pledge, hints at Remington loan exit; 22/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Conference May 29; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – BofA Is Said to Seek Some Margin Loan Sales After Steinhoff Loss; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – REG-Merrill Lynch SA Annual Financial Report

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 5,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 30,728 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, down from 36,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $105.04. About 4.16M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services President

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.85 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 95,082 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Banque Pictet And Cie accumulated 604,926 shares. Denali Limited Liability Co reported 2.22% stake. Meeder Asset Management reported 422,686 shares stake. Pacific Invest Mngmt Communication reported 272,402 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company Pa reported 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.66% or 443,500 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Communication reported 5.10M shares. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 911,710 shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Co reported 316,432 shares. Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,922 shares. Massachusetts-based Northeast Invest has invested 0.49% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 152,000 shares.

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $120.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 50,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $5.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 45,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $637.94M for 28.24 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cohen Lawrence B reported 2,925 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,613 shares. 2,274 are held by Wagner Bowman Management Corp. Cibc World Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 60 shares. Of Oklahoma accumulated 33,798 shares or 0% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co invested in 110,200 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 3.26% or 96,186 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Co stated it has 2,634 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Montecito Bancorp & owns 13,913 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd accumulated 379,421 shares or 6.32% of the stock. Rampart Management Co Ltd Com holds 9,198 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 713,902 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.