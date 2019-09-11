Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Raised Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $1.28 Million; Minerva Advisors Trimmed Its Stake in Bb&T (BBT) as Share Price Rose

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 6,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 44,535 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.46M, up from 37,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.7. About 31.78 million shares traded or 24.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – Document Security: Decision Allows DSS Patent Infringement Claims Against Apple to Proceed in Court; 04/04/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 27/03/2018 – APPLE TO LET IPAD USERS CREATE DIGITAL BOOKS ON IPAD ITSELF; 22/05/2018 – Augmented Reality App Curate by Sotheby’s International Realty Now Available on Apple iOS; 09/04/2018 – APPLE BLOG: APPLE NOW GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 23/03/2018 – Co.Exist: Sources: Apple to introduce new low-cost iPads at event next week; 16/03/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince Is Said to Plan Meetings With Apple, Google; 16/04/2018 – Ward, Smith & Hill Helps Secure $502.6M Patent Infringement Win Against Apple

Minerva Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc sold 7,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 8,488 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, down from 16,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.24. About 6.92M shares traded or 58.10% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 14/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : B. RILEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 5,687 shares to 17,326 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 2,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 617 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Ser 1 (MDY).

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $733.70M for 12.44 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

