Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $442,890; Guess (GES) Sellers Decreased By 13.6% Their Shorts

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 3,330 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 75,448 shares with $10.11M value, down from 78,778 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 19.61 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 24/05/2018 – UniversalPegasus Takes Part in $13 Billion Worth of Oil & Gas Pipeline, Export Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa

Guess Inc (NYSE:GES) had a decrease of 13.6% in short interest. GES’s SI was 9.90 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 13.6% from 11.46 million shares previously. With 2.39M avg volume, 4 days are for Guess Inc (NYSE:GES)’s short sellers to cover GES’s short positions. The SI to Guess Inc’s float is 18.49%. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 1.75 million shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 18/04/2018 – GUESS Joins BCI: Better Cotton Initiative in First Quarter of 2018; 19/04/2018 – GUESS?, Inc. and Gucci Announce Settlement Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Guess Farmers Market Taps Streetwear, Heritage With Help From Sean Wotherspoon; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 5.0% AND 6.0%; 13/04/2018 – Bitcoin Buyers Have to Take a Wild Guess on Their Taxes (Video); 09/03/2018 – Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – GUESS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY TO INCREASE BETWEEN 6.5% AND 7.5%; 21/03/2018 – GUESS INC – SEES FY 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.86 TO $0.98; 21/03/2018 – Guess Sees FY19 EPS 86c-EPS 98c; 30/05/2018 – GUESS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 30C, EST. 28C

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.12 million activity. 347,353 shares were bought by ALBERINI CARLOS, worth $4.97M on Wednesday, June 12. Bolla Gianluca bought $147,300 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold Guess', Inc. shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 53.12 million shares or 1.65% less from 54.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 303,751 are held by Smith Graham Investment Advsrs Limited Partnership. Petrus Tru Company Lta reported 0.03% stake. 2,920 are held by Us State Bank De. Kbc Grp Nv holds 105,658 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. United Service Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 12,344 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 133,180 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited reported 523,423 shares. Vanguard has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 59,899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1,690 are held by Pnc Financial Services. Dupont Cap, Delaware-based fund reported 25,283 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 186,472 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Principal Financial reported 402,382 shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 33,979 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It operates through five divisions: Americas Retail, Europe, Asia, Americas Wholesale, and Licensing. It has a 118.27 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guess updates on buyback action – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Nearly Half Of Guess’ Revenues Will Come From Europe This Year – Forbes” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Guess +6% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Guess (NYSE:GES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Guess has $29 highest and $24 lowest target. $26’s average target is 35.70% above currents $19.16 stock price. Guess had 4 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by FBR Capital. As per Thursday, August 29, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) stake by 9,137 shares to 58,337 valued at $4.99M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) stake by 13,575 shares and now owns 32,006 shares. Medtronic Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 8.38% above currents $136.12 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15500 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 19. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Coast Financial Limited Liability accumulated 6,770 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Gibraltar Capital holds 32,154 shares or 4.44% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 212,366 shares. Chesley Taft Lc stated it has 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2.06% or 69,634 shares. Alaska Permanent Capital Mngmt holds 2,467 shares. Trust Of Vermont reported 2.5% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leonard Green & Partners Limited Partnership holds 50,000 shares. Centre Asset has invested 8.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com has 120,682 shares for 1.15% of their portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 8.82 million shares or 4.47% of its portfolio. Boltwood Management holds 1.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,854 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 766,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 3.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Washington Trust Bancorp reported 3.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).