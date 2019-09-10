Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Lowered Its Biogen Idec (BIIB) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Kroger Co (KR) Stock Value Declined, Poplar Forest Capital Has Increased Holding by $32.72 Million

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB) by 95.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 7,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 384 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91,000, down from 7,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Biogen Idec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $230. About 1.59 million shares traded or 12.45% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Gets 5% Reduction in Original Royalty Rates on Potential Commercial Sales of Aducanumab; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 24/04/2018 – Biogen quarterly profit jumps on higher Spinraza sales; 20/04/2018 – Biogen: Will Have Option to License Therapies From Collaboration, Will Be Responsible for Their Development and Commercialization; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Licensed Worldwide Rights to Aducanumab From Neurimmune in 2007; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 132.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 1.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.39 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.81 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $25.19. About 9.47M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger l Zero Waste Progress; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Sees 2018 EPS $1.95-EPS $2.15; 23/05/2018 – KROGER SEES DEAL SLIGHTLY ADDING TO 2019 EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse; 17/05/2018 – KROGER PARTNERS WITH OCADO TO SERVE CUSTOMERS ANYTHING, ANYTIME; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 17/05/2018 – Life On Earth, Inc. Begins Distribution into 7 Eleven Stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region and Increases Authorization for 117 of Kroger’s Retail Stores in its Upper Midwest Division; 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 25/05/2018 – Kroger is buying a meal-kit company called Home Chef; 17/05/2018 – OCADO GROUP PLC OCDO.L – KROGER WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVITY IN US CONDITIONAL ON IT MEETING MARKET SHARE TARGETS OR ORDERING AN AGREED NUMBER OF CFCS PER ANNUM

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.49B for 6.98 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

