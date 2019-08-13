Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Lifted Its America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr (AMX) Stake by $343,308; Firefly Value Partners LP Has Cut Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $336,762

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr (AMX) by 2452.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 24,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 25,522 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 772,782 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 03/04/2018 – America Movil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q REVENUE 253.4 BLN PESOS; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL

Firefly Value Partners Lp decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp sold 2,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 516,475 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.55 million, down from 518,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $148.22. About 1.30M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – DEERE REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER NET INCOME OF $1.208 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO CONFIDENT COST REDUCTION ACTIONS TO OFFSET INFLATION; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Rev $10.72B; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,849 shares to 133,751 shares, valued at $7.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Us Reit Etf (FTY) by 17,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

