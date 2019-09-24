Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Increased Its Wal (WMT) Holding; Last Week American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Coverage

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased Wal (WMT) stake by 931.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora acquired 21,892 shares as Wal (WMT)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 24,242 shares with $2.68M value, up from 2,350 last quarter. Wal now has $334.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $117.62. About 5.66 million shares traded or 0.78% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 10/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Amazon willing to shell out US$2bln breakup fee to get in on the Walmart-Flipkart deal; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 12/04/2018 – The Tribune: Walmart-Flipkart deal talks on, no conclusion yet; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 13/04/2018 – KYKR: Yodeling Walmart Kid Could Be Performing At Coachella; 23/04/2018 – Dealbook: Has Walmart Beaten Amazon for Control of Flipkart?: DealBook Briefing; 09/05/2018 – Walmart confirms $16bn stake in India’s Flipkart; 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 17/05/2018 – Walmart 1Q Net $2.13B

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Electric Power has $10500 highest and $78 lowest target. $93.40’s average target is 0.00% above currents $93.4 stock price. American Electric Power had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 20 by UBS. SunTrust maintained the shares of AEP in report on Monday, August 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 8 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. See American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) latest ratings:

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Walmart (NYSE:WMT) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Walmart and Capital One Strike a Deal — Whatâ€™s in It for Each of Them? – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart And Sharecare Could Be A Match Made By Haven – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $46.12 billion. The firm generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It has a 23.35 P/E ratio. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.