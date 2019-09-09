Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Price Rose; Lkq (LKQ) Holding Held by New South Capital Management Inc

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 12,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29M, down from 91,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $136.82. About 17.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 28/03/2018 – Uphold Launches XRP With Zero Fees; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 31,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3.06 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.82 million, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 791,279 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 16,927 shares to 18,431 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Discrectionary Etf (XLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstcash Inc by 27,989 shares to 306,502 shares, valued at $26.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 525,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).