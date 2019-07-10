Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Decreased Oracle (ORCL) Position By $471,329; Saba Capital Management LP Trimmed Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Holding

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 58.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 8,893 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 6.11%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 6,250 shares with $335,000 value, down from 15,143 last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $198.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $59.6. About 12.68M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to lnject Al into the Sport of Kings; 28/03/2018 – Facebook cuts ties to data brokers in blow to targeted ads; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO OFFER ANALYTICS, MOBILITY, APPS

Saba Capital Management Lp decreased Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) stake by 88.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saba Capital Management Lp sold 1.82 million shares as Deutsche Bank Ag (DB)’s stock declined 10.19%. The Saba Capital Management Lp holds 226,790 shares with $1.84M value, down from 2.05 million last quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag now has $15.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.28. About 9.62 million shares traded or 81.66% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 08/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank picks retail specialist Christian Sewing as CEO; 13/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK SEES 217 MLN INTERNATIONAL SUBSCRIBERS IN 2025; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Multiple ‘No’ votes at Deutsche Bank’s April 8 meet to change CEO; 26/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank’s Rates Head Wisnia Said to Join Hedge Fund Eisler; 26/03/2018 – HAMMONDS SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK MUST DECREASE COMPLEXITY FASTER: HB; 06/03/2018 – REG-Deutsche Bank AG Net Asset Value(s); 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – ACQUIRES INDIA-BASED FINTECH START-UP QUANTIGUOUS SOLUTIONS TO ACCELERATE BANK’S OPEN BANKING STRATEGY; 07/03/2018 – 94UY: Deutsche Bank AG: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.99 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Il holds 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 50,393 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt owns 237,423 shares. Sns Finance Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,102 shares. Cohen Management reported 124,109 shares. 20,947 are owned by Ballentine Partners Limited Liability. Financial Counselors Inc invested in 0.08% or 34,110 shares. Diversified Trust invested in 0.02% or 8,497 shares. Gideon Capital Inc, New York-based fund reported 50,507 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Co reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 1,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parsons Mgmt Ri owns 112,214 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital holds 6,725 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gm Advisory owns 18,180 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Verition Fund Lc holds 0.01% or 6,962 shares. Swedbank accumulated 2.09M shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle had 44 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, June 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 15 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sell Oracle Into Earnings – Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,618 shares to 8,893 valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) stake by 10,920 shares and now owns 86,584 shares. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) was raised too.

More notable recent Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank launches makeover, plans 18,000 job cuts – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank: This Is Going To Hurt – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: PINS, DB, AMD – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Deutsche Bank, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Coherus BioSciences Slumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.