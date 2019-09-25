Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Decreased Its Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) Position; BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMMUNICATION (BZQIF) Shorts Decreased By 8.57%

BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMMUNICATION CORP (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) had a decrease of 8.57% in short interest. BZQIF’s SI was 170,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.57% from 186,600 shares previously. With 8,200 avg volume, 21 days are for BEZEQ THE ISRAELI TELECOMMUNICATION CORP (OTCMKTS:BZQIF)’s short sellers to cover BZQIF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.0171 during the last trading session, reaching $0.603. About 100 shares traded. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) stake by 99.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 54,706 shares as Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 202 shares with $10,000 value, down from 54,908 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum Corp. now has $40.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 6.32M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S PERMIAN LOGISTICS HUB FULLY OPERATIONAL BY 3Q; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc invested in 1.16% or 13.31 million shares. 49,768 are held by Mai Mgmt. Nomura Holdings Inc reported 281,041 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 1,915 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Management invested in 7,250 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Associated Banc reported 60,051 shares. Cornerstone Capital has invested 0.94% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Alps Advisors Incorporated reported 755,816 shares. Mycio Wealth Llc has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 5,578 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 2.63 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lumina Fund Limited Liability Corp owns 17,500 shares. Amp Cap Investors has invested 0.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 1.07% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Voya Investment Management Lc holds 0.06% or 553,505 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 347 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Shearer Bob. KLESSE WILLIAM R also bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock. Hollub Vicki A. bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80 million.

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.35’s average target is 21.73% above currents $45.47 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 20 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, August 23 with “Hold”. JP Morgan downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Tuesday, August 13. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $5000 target. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 22. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Monday, August 19. Mizuho downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral”.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) stake by 6,319 shares to 10,706 valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2. It also upped Medtronic Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MDT) stake by 17,282 shares and now owns 18,943 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was raised too.

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14M for 16.24 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

