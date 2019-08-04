Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Boosted Zions Bancorporation (ZION) Holding; Brown Capital Management Lowered Paycom Software (PAYC) Stake By $111.01 Million

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) stake by 16.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 587,351 shares as Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)’s stock rose 19.50%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 2.92 million shares with $552.98 million value, down from 3.51M last quarter. Paycom Software Inc now has $13.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $236.52. About 488,611 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $153.9M, EST. $151.5M; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased Zions Bancorporation (ZION) stake by 16.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora acquired 6,955 shares as Zions Bancorporation (ZION)’s stock declined 7.23%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 48,053 shares with $2.18 million value, up from 41,098 last quarter. Zions Bancorporation now has $7.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 2.89 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – AS PART OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED INTERNAL REORGANIZATION, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL, PLAN OF MERGER WITH WHOLLY-OWNED BANK UNIT, ZB, N.A; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ZIONS BANCORPORATION TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Jill Vaughan Named First Female Honoree In Texas Bankers Hall Of Fame; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%

Among 2 analysts covering Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zions Bancorporation had 8 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 23 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. JP Morgan downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) rating on Thursday, April 4. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $50 target.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased Vanguard Mid (VO) stake by 2,511 shares to 617 valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 8,893 shares and now owns 6,250 shares. Ishares Core Us Reit Etf (FTY) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $391,888 activity. The insider BLACKFORD DAVID E sold 2,172 shares worth $107,927. 500 shares were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN, worth $24,756 on Wednesday, February 13. STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold 8,000 shares worth $385,590. ALEXANDER BRUCE K sold $259,205 worth of stock or 5,169 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 53,606 shares. Endeavour Advsr Inc invested 4.93% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 66,238 were accumulated by Qs Investors Lc. 151,513 are held by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 556,086 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 61,624 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 46,688 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt owns 24,908 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated holds 0.48% or 982,859 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 8,541 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc, a California-based fund reported 2.13M shares. Northern invested in 0.02% or 2.20M shares. Artemis Invest Mngmt Llp has 2.36 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 215,039 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Paycom Software had 9 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 6.