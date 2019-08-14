Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Decreased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding; Serengeti Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Holding

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Serengeti Asset Management Lp acquired 200,000 shares as Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG)’s stock declined 34.68%. The Serengeti Asset Management Lp holds 600,000 shares with $1.64 million value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev now has $653.63 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 540,915 shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $66.6 MLN VS $65.8 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin; 26/04/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – DEAL FOR $40 MLN IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS – SEES TOTAL REVISED CAPITAL BUDGET $185 MLN – $200 MLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil Sees Deal Closing in Approximately 40 Day; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – MICHAEL REGER HAS BEEN NAMED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 29/05/2018 – S&P REVISES NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘SD’; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Appoints Erik Romslo General Counsel; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS’ CFR TO Caa1; PDR TO CAA1-P; 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.17

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 14.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 13,607 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 77,630 shares with $4.19M value, down from 91,237 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $226.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $51.71. About 1.53 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) stake by 250,000 shares to 100,000 valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cresud S A C I F Y A (NASDAQ:CRESY) stake by 38,000 shares and now owns 420,000 shares. Vici Pptys Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Fl has 16,380 shares. Ima Wealth holds 68,765 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Marietta Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp has 1.01% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma holds 0.91% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.30M shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset accumulated 5.3% or 130,815 shares. Maple Capital Management owns 19,587 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Davidson reported 3.95% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 70,564 are held by Hendershot Invests. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,876 shares. 128,238 are held by Hennessy Advsrs. Horan Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 5,541 shares. New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cap Advisors Ltd Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Accredited holds 5,589 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 69,238 are owned by Holderness Invs.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought $557,404 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $56.71’s average target is 9.67% above currents $51.71 stock price. Cisco Systems had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, March 25 with “Overweight” rating.

