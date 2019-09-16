Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Cut Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Value Rose; Caymus Capital Partners LP Increased Marathon Oil (MRO) Position

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 136.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 1.98 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The hedge fund held 3.43M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.67M, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.56% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $14.3. About 22.14 million shares traded or 107.58% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 06/03/2018 – Doug Foshee and Lisa Hyland elected to Marathon Oil Corporation Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 03/05/2018 – Libya’s NOC withholding Total’s share of Waha crude as dispute drags on; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CEO TILLMAN SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 3,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 75,448 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11 million, down from 78,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.5. About 9.22 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – SteelCloud Creates STIG Compliance DevOps Lab in the Microsoft Azure Cloud; 15/05/2018 – ValueAct Exits Microsoft, Express Scripts as It Adds Sallie Mae; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 2.4% or 14.44 million shares in its portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 2.33% or 613,589 shares. 553 were accumulated by Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd. Kdi Prns Limited Liability Co invested in 121,618 shares. Mraz Amerine & Incorporated owns 56,163 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Btc Capital Management Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 120,121 shares. 449,388 are held by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc. 32,817 are held by Brookmont Mgmt. Decatur Capital Mgmt Inc reported 6.55% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 4.23M shares. 28,262 were reported by Baldwin Investment Management. Groesbeck Mgmt Corp Nj stated it has 5,350 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Dana Inv Advisors invested in 2.37% or 358,211 shares. Fiera Cap owns 973,756 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns, Colorado-based fund reported 7,503 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 6,319 shares to 10,706 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 17,359 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,129 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $454.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 291,744 shares to 267,712 shares, valued at $9.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 989,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,339 shares, and cut its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MRO shares while 180 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 645.51 million shares or 1.10% more from 638.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Ltd Liability Co, Virginia-based fund reported 26,597 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.06% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 3.66 million shares. Intact Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 18,200 shares. New York-based Pinnacle Associates Ltd has invested 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Bailard Inc accumulated 77,666 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 734,401 shares. Encompass Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 5.58 million shares or 4.76% of the stock. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Company Ltd has 42,840 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Country Trust National Bank stated it has 12,506 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Town And Country State Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 0.1% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Security Trust Company has 700 shares. Rampart Mgmt Company Ltd accumulated 7,027 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 188,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Cibc Ww Corporation has invested 0.02% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO).