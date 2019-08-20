Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Cut Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Position; Zumiez (ZUMZ) Sentiment Is 1.13

Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.19, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 68 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 60 sold and decreased their holdings in Zumiez Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 20.57 million shares, up from 20.21 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Zumiez Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 48 Increased: 39 New Position: 29.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 24.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 5,687 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 17,326 shares with $3.24 million value, down from 23,013 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $45.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 882,269 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 16.23% above currents $174.37 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NSC in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 12 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $21000 target.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.79 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) stake by 16,927 shares to 18,431 valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1. It also upped America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr (NYSE:AMX) stake by 24,522 shares and now owns 25,522 shares. Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) was raised too.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. had bought 525 shares worth $100,546 on Monday, July 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun International holds 0.06% or 5,090 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 5,302 shares. Sageworth has 3 shares for 0% of their portfolio. St Germain D J has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lmr Prtn Llp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wade G W reported 0.06% stake. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Dc owns 18,017 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Co reported 0.15% stake. 4,580 are owned by Bender Robert And Assoc. Salem Counselors Inc invested in 4,036 shares or 0.07% of the stock. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 203,326 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 74,646 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 60,908 were reported by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability. Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Putnam Investments Limited Company reported 367,011 shares.

Analysts await Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ZUMZ’s profit will be $4.89M for 31.42 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Zumiez Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 533.33% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.88. About 217,501 shares traded. Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) has risen 9.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.60% the S&P500.

Zumiez Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company has market cap of $614.69 million. The Company’s hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It has a 12.51 P/E ratio. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 685 stores, including 603 in the United States, 48 in Canada, 29 in Europe, and 5 in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.