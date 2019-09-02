Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; 1 Analysts Covering CMS Energy (CMS)

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 14.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 12,996 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 78,778 shares with $9.29M value, down from 91,774 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals Thompson succeeded Bill Gates as chairman of the Seattle giant; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group

Among 3 analysts covering CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. CMS Energy has $6900 highest and $55 lowest target. $62’s average target is -1.67% below currents $63.05 stock price. CMS Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Wells Fargo. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CMS in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. See CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) latest ratings:

26/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $69.0000 Maintain

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $59.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $56.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $58 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $55 Maintain

07/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Corp owns 178,371 shares. Moreover, Osterweis Capital Mngmt Inc has 2.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 360,305 shares. Independent Order Of Foresters invested in 1,155 shares. Davidson Invest Advsrs reported 391,648 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boltwood has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 20,962 shares. Cincinnati Casualty holds 7.75% or 80,000 shares. Regions Finance reported 1.63M shares or 2.21% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,284 shares. 12,109 are held by Opus Ltd Co. Addenda Capital reported 1.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spinnaker Trust has 1.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Navellier And Assoc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Incorporated Ca holds 1.51% or 107,745 shares in its portfolio. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives invested in 0.11% or 75,897 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) stake by 36,266 shares to 86,304 valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1. It also upped Aptiv Plc stake by 6,349 shares and now owns 33,076 shares. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.07% above currents $137.79 stock price. Microsoft had 27 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $14500 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 25. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Credit Suisse maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CMS Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:CMS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CMS Energy’s Utility Subsidiary, Consumers Energy, Declares Quarterly Dividend on Preferred Stock – StreetInsider.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CMS Energy Corporation shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Communication holds 12,774 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 239 are owned by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4,410 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America accumulated 817 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co accumulated 1,567 shares. Raymond James Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% or 35,694 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian has 0.03% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Mason Street Advisors Limited Company accumulated 40,431 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated holds 0% or 2,094 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 1.44 million shares in its portfolio. Whittier Communications has invested 0% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 43 shares. 34,300 were reported by Opus Inv. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,460 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 0.02% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 441,768 shares.

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.05. About 1.27 million shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 20/04/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 78. Interim Reporting; 02/04/2018 – CMS ISSUES FINAL MEDICARE HEALTH, DRUG PLANS FOR 2019; 10/05/2018 – Consumers Energy Signs Large Deal at Switch’s Pyramid Campus in Grand Rapids; 08/03/2018 – CMS: IDAHO FAILING TO ENFORCE ACT AS AMENDED BY THE ACA; 14/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG / Buyback programme; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Years; 09/03/2018 – Idaho Governor: IDAHO RESPONDS TO CMS ADMINISTRATOR ON STATE-BASED HEALTH INSURANCE PLANS; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 20/03/2018 – Sen Finance Cmte: Hatch, Finance Committee Republicans Praise CMS on Medicare Advantage, Encourage Transparency and Outreach; 05/03/2018 – Rep. Womack: Arkansas Delegation Statement on CMS Approval of Arkansas’s Work Requirements for Medicaid