Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Cut Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.52 Million; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Declined, Wms Partners Has Lowered Position

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 59.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 25,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16,817 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $813,000, down from 41,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.64 million shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo called out by Teachers union over gun industry ties- Bloomberg; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo has no plans to halt business with gunmakers -CFO; 09/05/2018 – No New `Cockroaches’ Likely to Show at Wells Fargo Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO DENIES CLAIMS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE CLASS ACTION; 11/05/2018 – SEN. WARREN SAYS FED TO HOLD PUBLIC VOTE ON WELLS FARGO PLAN; 05/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9% VS TARGET 60%-61%

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 12,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.29M, down from 91,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 13/03/2018 – Preempt Researchers Find Critical Vulnerability that Exploits Authentication in Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (MS-RDP); 30/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alleghany Corporation De owns 1.52 million shares for 8.52% of their portfolio. 55,007 are held by Hilltop Holdg. Ronna Sue Cohen has 1.79M shares. 145,348 were reported by Nbt Financial Bank N A Ny. Moreover, George Kaiser Family Foundation has 0.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability accumulated 255,640 shares. 26,429 were accumulated by Livingston Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management). Locust Wood Capital Advisers Lc accumulated 575,511 shares or 5.3% of the stock. Sandhill Capital Lc accumulated 6,452 shares or 0.11% of the stock. America First Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Monarch Mgmt has 3.06% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71,466 shares. 1.48 million are held by Waverton Investment Ltd. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 4,677 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Company owns 17,526 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Focused Investors Ltd Liability Corp holds 6.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.18 million shares.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,790 shares to 44,535 shares, valued at $8.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Discrectionary Etf (XLY) by 3,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Portfolio Emerging Mkt (GMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shayne Lc reported 2.17% stake. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 386,970 shares or 0.68% of their US portfolio. Yacktman Asset Mngmt Lp holds 1.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 2.02 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tompkins Corp accumulated 0.08% or 7,781 shares. Umb Bank N A Mo stated it has 106,420 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company Oh reported 0.75% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hengehold Mngmt accumulated 45,424 shares. Wade G W & holds 202,528 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Sandhill Partners Ltd has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.73% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Smithfield Trust Com has 0.17% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 33,361 shares. Mariner Lc reported 331,605 shares. 7,598 are held by E&G Advsrs Lp. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested in 2.73 million shares or 0.19% of the stock.