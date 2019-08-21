Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Cut Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; 1832 Asset Management LP Has Upped By $3.07 Million Its Macerich Co (MAC) Stake

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Macerich Co (MAC) stake by 45.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp acquired 71,500 shares as Macerich Co (MAC)’s stock declined 17.42%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 229,000 shares with $9.99M value, up from 157,500 last quarter. Macerich Co now has $3.96B valuation. The stock decreased 3.75% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 2.80M shares traded or 53.98% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 04/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN & CEO OF MACERICH CO; 24/05/2018 – MACERICH – DIANA LAING’S RESIGNATION AS DIRECTOR WAS NOT ACCEPTED BY BOARD ON RECOMMENDATION OF BOARD’S NOMINATING AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 14.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 13,607 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 77,630 shares with $4.19 million value, down from 91,237 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $205.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.93. About 15.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: A massive attack is a type of remote code execution vulnerability that is used here for extensive DDOS over Iran. Nowadays, a large part of the infrastructure network is in trouble. @webamoozir; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Systems: Assessing The 13% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Selling Your Shares of Cisco Systems – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco to lay off 488 – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco: Market Overreaction Represents Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 47,203 shares. The New York-based Estabrook Cap has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo reported 177,424 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv reported 28,769 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. First City Cap Management reported 0.83% stake. Invest House Limited Liability reported 1.26% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Renaissance Invest Group Ltd Co holds 0.39% or 17,722 shares. Boston Prns has invested 2.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Etrade Management Llc reported 257,813 shares. Sfmg Lc holds 0.07% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 9,485 shares. 2.26M are owned by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research Inc. Intrepid Capital Mgmt has 1.66% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). West Oak Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fmr holds 0.24% or 37.17M shares in its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 8.60 million shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was made by BUSH WESLEY G on Friday, June 7.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cisco Systems has $65 highest and $4700 lowest target. $54.78’s average target is 14.29% above currents $47.93 stock price. Cisco Systems had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, August 15 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. Nomura maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 6,790 shares to 44,535 valued at $8.46 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Aptiv Plc stake by 6,349 shares and now owns 33,076 shares. S & P Index Spider (SPY) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Macerich (NYSE:MAC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Macerich has $46 highest and $30 lowest target. $39’s average target is 39.29% above currents $28 stock price. Macerich had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22 with “Hold”. The stock of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 13. Citigroup maintained Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) rating on Friday, June 28. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $3400 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) rating on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $30 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,468 are owned by Sun Life Fincl. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 1.78M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nordea Investment Ab holds 31,138 shares. 8,326 were accumulated by Capstone Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Raymond James Finance Advisors has 0% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 8,806 shares. Utah Retirement holds 38,451 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Aqr Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 24,537 shares stake. Schroder Inv Mngmt Group Incorporated reported 14,336 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eii Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 35,374 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Moreover, Chilton Cap Management has 0.7% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 128 were reported by Tci Wealth. Moreover, Asset One Comm has 0.06% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 57,741 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.25 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 COPPOLA EDWARD C bought $164,400 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 5,000 shares. O HERN THOMAS E bought $198,450 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Thursday, May 23. On Monday, June 24 Stephen Andrea M bought $649,882 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) or 20,000 shares. Volk Kenneth had bought 3,000 shares worth $91,280 on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Macerich Stock Looks Like a Solid Value After Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Macerich Co (MAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Macerich names Voegele to new development chief role – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) stake by 315,769 shares to 19 valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) stake by 11,042 shares and now owns 10,070 shares. Nielsen Hldgs Plc was reduced too.