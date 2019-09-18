Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Cut Its Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding; Aspen Technology Has 1.09 Sentiment

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) stake by 7.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 3,235 shares as Apple Computer Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 41,300 shares with $8.17M value, down from 44,535 last quarter. Apple Computer Inc now has $997.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $220.7. About 17.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – New iPhones aren’t selling in Asia, says analyst, but new products later in 2018 could boost Apple; 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS HAS NOT, TO DATE, BEEN ABLE TO DETERMINE WHETHER THE REPORTED 7 INCIDENTS WERE CONNECTED TO SPECIFIC CONFLICT MINERALS INCLUDED IN CO’S PRODUCTS; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 26/04/2018 – With the segment increasingly dominated by four Chinese players, Apple saw it’s No.4 position lost again to Xiaomi

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 134 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 123 trimmed and sold stock positions in Aspen Technology Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 62.60 million shares, down from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Aspen Technology Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 105 Increased: 84 New Position: 50.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.50 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 26 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $220.27’s average target is -0.19% below currents $220.7 stock price. Apple had 64 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Bank of America. Bank of America maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, September 13 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, June 4 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.50M for 64.80 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp holds 7.49% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. for 989,160 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 6.07 million shares or 3.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stephens Investment Management Group Llc has 1.79% invested in the company for 759,778 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.73% in the stock. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,525 shares.

