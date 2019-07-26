Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Continues to Hold Holding in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY); Delta Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Anthem (ANTM) as Market Value Declined

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 72.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 36,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,304 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 50,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 4.14 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 29.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 5,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,635 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, down from 19,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $293.95. About 1.93M shares traded or 21.16% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Policy; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. Shares for $210,526 were sold by Hagen Russell S.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,996 shares to 78,778 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core Us Reit Etf (FTY) by 17,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp reported 10,036 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon reported 5.89M shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 614,238 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Court Place Llc invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Salem Mgmt Inc holds 3.5% or 245,291 shares. Department Mb Bank & Trust N A owns 914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co owns 0.06% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 151,557 shares. 1.28M are held by California State Teachers Retirement System. Moreover, Mcmillion Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.85% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Anchor Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 15,154 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers has 480 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 1.20 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Hl Svcs Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,230 shares.

