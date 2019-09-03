Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Boosted Principal Financial Group (PFG) Holding; Cameco (CCJ) Shorts Decreased By 0.13%

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) stake by 85.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora acquired 16,019 shares as Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)’s stock rose 2.04%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 34,677 shares with $1.74 million value, up from 18,658 last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc now has $14.44B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 603,030 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 30/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Corp Says Designated Michael Crimmins To Serve On Interim Basis As Co’s Principal Financial Officer; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Net $397.1M; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL AUM $673.8B; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. $368.5M, EST. $3.42B; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED; 30/05/2018 – Principal Expands Digital Reach with RobustWealth Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 51C; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) had a decrease of 0.13% in short interest. CCJ’s SI was 9.48M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.13% from 9.50M shares previously. With 1.82 million avg volume, 5 days are for Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s short sellers to cover CCJ’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 791,605 shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.37 billion. It operates through three divisions: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. It currently has negative earnings. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased Vanguard Mid (VO) stake by 2,511 shares to 617 valued at $99,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 7,370 shares and now owns 384 shares. Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Principal Financial Group has $5900 highest and $48 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 1.89% above currents $52.51 stock price. Principal Financial Group had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PFG in report on Wednesday, July 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 26. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Geode Management Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Acadian Asset Lc stated it has 162,538 shares. Cls Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The reported 22,205 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rech Global reported 15.10 million shares. Parametric Associate Ltd owns 1.07 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 0% or 40 shares. British Columbia Inv Corp accumulated 145,500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 448 shares. Svcs owns 244 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited invested in 0% or 29,622 shares. 6,539 are owned by Zebra Mgmt Lc. Trustmark Savings Bank Department reported 1,550 shares stake. 12,496 are held by Gateway Investment Advisers. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,536 shares in its portfolio.

