Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Boosted Its Stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by $942,916 as Valuation Declined; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holder Wealthtrust Axiom Has Lowered Its Holding by $397,062

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) by 72.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 36,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 86,304 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 50,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22 million shares traded or 4.50% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc sold 3,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 23,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 26,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.05. About 2.75 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Underserved Indianapolis Neighborhoods; 11/05/2018 – HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS HBMN.S -ELI LILLY ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR HBM-PORTFOLIO COMPANY ARMO BIOSCIENCES FOR USD 1.6 BLN; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to buy cancer drug developer AurKa Pharma; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 020592 Company: LILLY; 14/03/2018 – VALEANT RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA APPROVAL OF SILIQ (BRODALUMAB) FOR MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences; 23/04/2018 – Eli Lilly’s Elanco: Jensen Was Most Recently CFO for Celanese Corp; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – SAFETY DATA OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT SUPPORTIVE OF 2 MG DOSE BUT NOT 4 MG DOSE

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rowland & Co Invest Counsel Adv invested in 0% or 171,564 shares. Georgia-based Bowen Hanes And has invested 0.08% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sandy Spring State Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Echo Street Management Limited Liability Com invested in 378,187 shares or 0.2% of the stock. American National Registered Advisor invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Innovations Ltd Llc holds 26,590 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 248,107 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qs Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 59,473 shares. Farmers & Merchants has 26,723 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 390,000 shares. Amica Mutual accumulated 29,728 shares. 9,501 are held by Strs Ohio. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Sabal Trust has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Blackhill Inc owns 26,240 shares.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Weyerhaeuser Company declares dividend on common shares – PRNewswire” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hagen to represent Weyerhaeuser at Raymond James 15th Annual North American Equities Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Strategic Value Investing: Book Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A 5.4% Income Safety Housing Play: Weyerhaeuser – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Industrial Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 4,183 shares to 283 shares, valued at $21,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 8,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,250 shares, and cut its stake in Financial Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.23% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Essex Inv Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 292 shares. 220,201 were reported by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.38% or 2.30 million shares. Hartwell J M Lp has 0.07% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 3,019 shares. 574,870 are owned by Guardian Trust. Btim accumulated 5,580 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams stated it has 7,997 shares. Aldebaran Fincl holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 5,850 shares. Rockland Tru Communication has invested 0.6% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 35,954 are held by South Dakota Council. Proshare Advisors accumulated 140,475 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Plc invested in 5.62 million shares or 0.42% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 7,608 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pnc Gp invested in 0.31% or 2.40M shares.

More notable recent Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Lilly prevails in Alimta patent challenge – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY), Incyte (INCY) Baricitinib Met Primary Endpoint in BREEZE-AD7 Trial – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Lilly Announces Superiority of Taltz® (ixekizumab) versus TREMFYA® (guselkumab) in Delivering Total Skin Clearance at Week 12 in Topline Results from Head-to-Head (IXORA-R) Trial in People Living with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) Reports FDA Approval for Taltz (ixekizumab) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, which manages about $614.70M and $281.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR) by 61,614 shares to 383,326 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.