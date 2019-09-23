Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Shareholder Banc Funds Co Raised Its Stake by $1.27 Million; Hall Laurie J Trustee Has Increased Its Stake in Xylem (XYL) by $731,645

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 55.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 8,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 24,790 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07M, up from 15,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $77.48. About 1.44 million shares traded or 93.00% up from the average. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 105,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.18M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 136,258 shares traded or 112.29% up from the average. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westport Asset Mgmt Inc owns 6,000 shares. Tower Research Capital (Trc) accumulated 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Jupiter Asset Mngmt holds 0.85% or 320,548 shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion Capital invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Strs Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 7,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 264,630 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 3,684 were reported by B Riley Wealth Management Inc. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 2,835 were reported by Conning. Trustmark Bancshares Tru Department reported 40 shares. 3,269 are owned by Natl Asset Management. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% or 2.48 million shares. Trust Communications Of Vermont owns 4,663 shares.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Xylem and Planet Water Foundation Set to Bring Safe Drinking Water to Half a Million People Annually – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Xylem to participate in the Seaport Global 2019 Energy and Industrials Conference – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold OSBC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 0.50% more from 19.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 12,411 shares. Wedge Capital Management L Limited Partnership Nc invested in 0.06% or 413,788 shares. State Street has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 539,848 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 1.12M shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 32,925 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 29,800 shares. 41,068 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 116,413 shares. Moreover, First Tru Lp has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 69,040 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The reported 0.01% stake. Elizabeth Park Capital Advsrs Limited reported 586,916 shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 14,235 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 290 shares. 75 are owned by Pnc Serv.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $5,317 activity.

More notable recent Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Cullen/Frost (CFR) Stock – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Navient (NAVI) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OSBC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Bullish On Old Second Bancorp’s Growth, Profitability – Benzinga” with publication date: April 09, 2019.