Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Position Maintained by Kennedy Capital Management Inc; Lowes Cos Com (LOW) Market Valuation Declined While Piedmont Investment Advisors Increased Its Holding

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc Com (LOW) by 47.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 33,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 104,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48M, up from 71,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $114.83. About 1.81M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: SINGLE BIGGEST RISK TO CHINESE ECONOMY LIES IN FINANCIAL SECTOR AND THE BIG RUN-UP IN DEBT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE HERE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S: CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 23/05/2018 – Pershing Square Joins Fellow Activist D.E. Shaw in Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: CONTINUATION OF CURRENT STANCE OF MONETARY POLICY WILL HELP ECONOMY ADJUST; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc (OSBC) by 12.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 57,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The institutional investor held 509,950 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 451,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $355.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.9. About 22,939 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About BRT Apartments Corp.’s (NYSE:BRT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SDLP – Suspension of Trading from the NYSE and Commencement of NYSE Delisting Procedures NYSE:SDLP – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About Energizer Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ENR) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I Missed An Opportunity With UPS By Trying To Time The Low – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73 billion and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc Com (NYSE:AMP) by 20,446 shares to 26,348 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingevity Corp Com by 7,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,394 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp Com (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exchange Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Creative Planning owns 172,382 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0.26% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 836,719 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Inc holds 0.07% or 67,511 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 144,051 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Richard Bernstein Limited Com has 0.17% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Aristotle Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 377,535 shares. Natixis stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.6% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 30,000 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.18% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 650,685 shares. 373,874 are owned by Mariner Limited Co. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 7,100 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 357 shares. Personal Advsr stated it has 196,009 shares. First Midwest Bancorporation Division reported 11,071 shares stake.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, June 19. The insider Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Systems Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:CWST) by 43,461 shares to 250,487 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Rus Mdcp Val Etf (IWS) by 108,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,318 shares, and cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

More notable recent Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OSBC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Stock a Good Value Pick Now? – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2017. More interesting news about Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “4 Reasons to Buy Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Stock Right Now – Zacks.com” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold OSBC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Il holds 0.02% or 18,200 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Atwood Palmer Inc has 1,780 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 86,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa owns 54,160 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 419,289 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 170,469 shares. Moreover, Intll has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 18,518 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 37,040 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Lc reported 17,900 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 11,739 shares. Stonebridge Cap Ltd accumulated 18,032 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $5,317 activity.