Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Since Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) and TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) are part of the Regional – Midwest Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp Inc. 13 3.08 N/A 1.09 11.81 TFS Financial Corporation 17 16.58 N/A 0.30 56.63

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Old Second Bancorp Inc. and TFS Financial Corporation. TFS Financial Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Old Second Bancorp Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than TFS Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Old Second Bancorp Inc. and TFS Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 1.2% TFS Financial Corporation 0.00% 4.7% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TFS Financial Corporation’s 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.21 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Old Second Bancorp Inc. and TFS Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TFS Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 18.20% upside potential and an average target price of $15.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.6% of Old Second Bancorp Inc. shares and 93% of TFS Financial Corporation shares. About 2.6% of Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of TFS Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Second Bancorp Inc. -2.87% -4.32% -8.87% -11.2% -11.75% -1.23% TFS Financial Corporation 0.18% 4.76% 2.51% 11.5% 14.32% 6.39%

For the past year Old Second Bancorp Inc. has -1.23% weaker performance while TFS Financial Corporation has 6.39% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors TFS Financial Corporation beats Old Second Bancorp Inc.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company engages in the net lease transactions of commercial buildings; maintenance of minority investments in private equity funds; provision of escrow and settlement services; and reinsurance of private mortgage insurance on residential mortgage loans. It offers its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 38 full-service branches and 8 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation is a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.