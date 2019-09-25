Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) compete against each other in the Regional – Midwest Banks sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp Inc. 13 2.97 N/A 1.09 12.09 Amerant Bancorp Inc. 17 2.86 N/A 1.16 15.83

In table 1 we can see Old Second Bancorp Inc. and Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Amerant Bancorp Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) and Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 1.3% Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.7% 0.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Old Second Bancorp Inc. and Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Amerant Bancorp Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average target price of Old Second Bancorp Inc. is $15, with potential upside of 21.36%. Meanwhile, Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential downside is -4.14%. The data provided earlier shows that Old Second Bancorp Inc. appears more favorable than Amerant Bancorp Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.4% of Old Second Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.4% of Amerant Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.5% of Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 68.66% are Amerant Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Second Bancorp Inc. 2.82% 3.22% -0.83% -7.07% -13.55% 1.08% Amerant Bancorp Inc. 2.45% -15.84% 2.4% 31.38% 0% 41.28%

For the past year Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Amerant Bancorp Inc.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp Inc. beats Old Second Bancorp Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.