Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)’s Financial Results Comparing With 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Since Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) and 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) are part of the Regional – Midwest Banks industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp Inc. 13 3.05 N/A 1.09 11.81 1st Source Corporation 46 3.90 N/A 3.25 14.09

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Old Second Bancorp Inc. and 1st Source Corporation. 1st Source Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp Inc. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Old Second Bancorp Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Old Second Bancorp Inc. and 1st Source Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 1.2% 1st Source Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 1.3%

Risk and Volatility

Old Second Bancorp Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.96. From a competition point of view, 1st Source Corporation has a 1.09 beta which is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Old Second Bancorp Inc. and 1st Source Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 1st Source Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 19.71% and an $15 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Old Second Bancorp Inc. and 1st Source Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.6% and 71.1%. Insiders owned 2.6% of Old Second Bancorp Inc. shares. Competitively, 1st Source Corporation has 3.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Second Bancorp Inc. -2.87% -4.32% -8.87% -11.2% -11.75% -1.23% 1st Source Corporation -3.38% -0.87% -1.46% -3.7% -12.8% 13.44%

For the past year Old Second Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend while 1st Source Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

1st Source Corporation beats Old Second Bancorp Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts; and manages investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease finance products for auto and light trucks, medium and heavy duty trucks, new and used general aviation aircraft, and construction equipment, as well as leases construction equipment, medium and heavy duty trucks, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.