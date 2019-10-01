Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) EPS Estimated At $0.31; Netease – American Depositary Shares Each R (NTES) Shorts Down By 22.54%

Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report $0.31 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. OSBC’s profit would be $9.27M giving it 9.85 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.22. About 46,721 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days

Netease Inc – American Depositary Shares Each R (NASDAQ:NTES) had a decrease of 22.54% in short interest. NTES’s SI was 795,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 22.54% from 1.03M shares previously. With 690,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Netease Inc – American Depositary Shares Each R (NASDAQ:NTES)’s short sellers to cover NTES’s short positions. The SI to Netease Inc – American Depositary Shares Each R’s float is 0.61%. The stock increased 2.11% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $266.18. About 1.10M shares traded or 57.39% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion

NetEase, Inc. operates an interactive online community in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $34.06 billion. The firm operates through Online Game Services; Advertising Services; and E-mail, E-commerce and Others divisions. It has a 39.91 P/E ratio. It offers PC-client massively multi-player online role-playing games and mobile games; and distributes its point cards to gamers.

Among 3 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NetEase has $32600 highest and $274.6000 lowest target. $305.87’s average target is 14.91% above currents $266.18 stock price. NetEase had 7 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $31700 target in Monday, September 9 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 6 by Citigroup.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company has market cap of $365.34 million. The firm accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts. It has a 10.36 P/E ratio. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business makes, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

