Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) and United Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Midwest Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Second Bancorp Inc. 13 3.03 N/A 1.09 11.81 United Bancorp Inc. 11 2.91 N/A 0.79 14.34

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Old Second Bancorp Inc. and United Bancorp Inc. United Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Old Second Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Old Second Bancorp Inc. is presently more affordable than United Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Old Second Bancorp Inc. and United Bancorp Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 1.2% United Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, United Bancorp Inc. has beta of 0.16 which is 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Old Second Bancorp Inc. and United Bancorp Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Second Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 United Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential is 19.71% at a $15 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.6% of Old Second Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.8% of United Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.6% of Old Second Bancorp Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.4% of United Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Old Second Bancorp Inc. -2.87% -4.32% -8.87% -11.2% -11.75% -1.23% United Bancorp Inc. 0.08% 6.67% 4.89% -12.08% -8.84% -0.89%

For the past year United Bancorp Inc. has weaker performance than Old Second Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Old Second Bancorp Inc. beats United Bancorp Inc.