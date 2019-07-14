Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) Analysts See $0.31 EPS; B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (BOSC) Shorts Up By 595.52%

Analysts expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report $0.31 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 6.90% from last quarter’s $0.29 EPS. OSBC’s profit would be $9.27 million giving it 10.23 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.28 EPS previously, Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see 10.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.69. About 24,753 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 11.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BOSC) had an increase of 595.52% in short interest. BOSC’s SI was 46,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 595.52% from 6,700 shares previously. With 70,800 avg volume, 1 days are for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BOSC)’s short sellers to cover BOSC’s short positions. The SI to B.O.S. Better Online Solutions – Ordinary Shares’s float is 1.82%. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 9,661 shares traded. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) has risen 15.32% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.89% the S&P500.

B.O.S Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification , mobile, and supply chain solutions in Israel and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.76 million. It operates through two divisions, Supply Chain Solutions; and (RFID) and Mobile Solutions. It has a 10.69 P/E ratio. The Supply Chain Solutions division offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company has market cap of $379.39 million. The firm accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts. It has a 11.64 P/E ratio. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business makes, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Old Second Bancorp, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 37,040 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 5,633 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Prudential invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 4,390 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 34,070 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 29,800 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 86,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rothschild Corporation Il invested in 0.06% or 43,000 shares. The Vermont-based Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Sg Americas Ltd owns 9,446 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.06 million are held by Blackrock. Northern Trust accumulated 351,914 shares. Kennedy has invested 0.15% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $42,300 activity. The insider Gottschalk Keith sold 3,000 shares worth $42,300.

