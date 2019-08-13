Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Valuation Declined While Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Increased Stake by $658,800; As Dominion Energy (D) Stock Declined, Holder Bank Of Montreal Has Lowered Holding

Bank Of Montreal decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal sold 90,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 907,358 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.56 million, down from 998,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.37. About 3.86 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion’s Cove Point; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 570,626 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 515,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $358.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 21,365 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen And Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 45,660 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.37% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Webster Bancorp N A stated it has 5,366 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt invested in 0.24% or 28,177 shares. Welch Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 5,943 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 7,659 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 2,841 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Iberiabank holds 8,812 shares. Etrade Limited Liability Com invested in 42,869 shares. 1.40M were accumulated by Davenport & Limited Liability Com. Schaller Investment Grp accumulated 5,609 shares. Somerset Com accumulated 0.01% or 284 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd holds 350 shares. Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department stated it has 27,672 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23 billion and $116.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 57,371 shares to 196,342 shares, valued at $21.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc by 852,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A on Wednesday, March 13.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 114,100 shares to 881,897 shares, valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 33,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,417 shares, and cut its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).