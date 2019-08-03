Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Shares Declined While Fj Capital Management Cut by $2.21 Million Its Holding; Js Capital Management Lifted Its Expedia Group (EXPE) Position by $19.68 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 183,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 689,249 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.68M, down from 873,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $372.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 32,397 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 81.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 165,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The hedge fund held 367,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.72 million, up from 202,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $129.17. About 2.12M shares traded or 21.48% up from the average. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 27/04/2018 – Expedia to Spend More on Social Media Ads Despite Facebook Woes; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT COULD CUT COMMISSIONS IT PAYS TO THE OTAS, INCLUDING EXPEDIA AND BOOKINGS HOLDINGS, STARTING LATER THIS YEAR – CEO; 26/03/2018 – Expedia, Inc. Announces Name Change to Expedia Group, Inc; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83,428 shares to 268,572 shares, valued at $31.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Analysts await Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.32 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OSBC’s profit will be $9.57 million for 9.74 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Old Second Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.23% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Veritex Hldgs Inc by 760,442 shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $75.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 185,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,917 shares, and has risen its stake in Provident Bancorp Inc.

