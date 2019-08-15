Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Holding Has Boosted by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd; Argent Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) by $442,000

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 54,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The hedge fund held 570,626 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18 million, up from 515,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 61,718 shares traded or 8.93% up from the average. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 4,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 34,345 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 38,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $4.14 during the last trading session, reaching $94.61. About 239,246 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O ANNOUNCED ITS INTENT TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 40 PERCENT INTEREST IN COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Net $45.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Columbia Sportswear Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLM); 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SAYS JASON ZHU WILL CONTINUE AS GENERAL MANAGER OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMMERCIAL (SHANGHAI) COMPANY; 10/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO – SWIRE RESOURCES WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXCLUSIVE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR IN HONG KONG AND MACAU; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SHR ABOUT $3.01 TO $3.11; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr; 11/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear to Buy Out China Venture With Swire; 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COLM shares while 80 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 24.50 million shares or 0.31% more from 24.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust Savings Bank Na owns 4,320 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 355,321 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% or 3.03M shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 799,742 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com reported 0.06% in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Invesco Ltd invested in 0.04% or 1.24M shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 36,551 shares. Of Vermont has invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust, Hawaii-based fund reported 2,450 shares. Registered Investment Advisor Inc accumulated 0.39% or 6,711 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership accumulated 19,808 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cortina Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). Everett Harris Ca has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM). 160 are owned by Ftb Advsrs Inc.

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $104.04M for 15.36 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cousins Properties Inc. (NYSE:CUZ) by 71,785 shares to 306,460 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 199 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold OSBC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Mgmt Llc has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 80,745 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 12,711 shares. 9,327 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ny. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Millennium invested in 14,806 shares or 0% of the stock. Atria Invests Limited Company holds 18,435 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 983,060 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.01% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 28,025 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 4,587 shares. Dupont Mgmt holds 0.01% or 32,925 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,046 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.06% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Citigroup has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). 1,780 are held by Atwood Palmer. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr accumulated 11,315 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantic Cap Bancshares Inc by 114,100 shares to 881,897 shares, valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 66,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,083 shares, and cut its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC).

