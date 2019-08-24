Old Republic Intl (ORI) Holder Rodgers Brothers Upped Stake; Gam Holding Ag Lowered Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position as Stock Price Rose

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Old Republic Intl Corp (ORI) by 43.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 34,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 115,635 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, up from 80,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Old Republic Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.69. About 2.54M shares traded or 80.82% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 37,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 157,996 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.89 million, down from 195,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 5.54 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC MDLZ.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 66,768 shares to 270,185 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 33,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Inv Gru Incorporated reported 0.05% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Bath Savings has invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Interocean Limited Liability Corp owns 2.89% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 621,793 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn holds 0.61% or 151,853 shares. Bowen Hanes invested 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Atwood & Palmer stated it has 484 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp accumulated 31,859 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 39,550 are owned by Arga Investment Management Ltd Partnership. Putnam Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.01M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Manchester Cap Management Limited Com reported 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Intrust Bank & Trust Na reported 19,022 shares. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.13% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa reported 1.82% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Com reported 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 6.04M shares.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ii (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 69,725 shares to 655,228 shares, valued at $24.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,070 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $17,428 activity.