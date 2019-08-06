Old Republic International Upped Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stake By $5.54 Million; Mcgowan Group Asset Management Has Boosted Cheniere Energy Com New (LNG) Position By $341,496

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (LNG) stake by 128.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc acquired 5,022 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc holds 8,917 shares with $610,000 value, up from 3,895 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc Com New now has $15.53 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $60.33. About 3.64M shares traded or 90.21% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave

Old Republic International Corp increased Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) stake by 7.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp acquired 45,000 shares as Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)’s stock rose 8.11%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 613,700 shares with $76.04 million value, up from 568,700 last quarter. Kimberly Clark Corp now has $45.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 1.45M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK INVESTING EST. $100M IN ALABAMA FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK REPORTS EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 16/04/2018 – USW Calls on Wisconsin Senate to Vote on Kimberly-Clark Plan; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated accumulated 300,480 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company reported 2.08 million shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5,469 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 51,218 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 6.09M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Tcw Group Inc Inc invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 1,992 are owned by Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 63,474 shares or 0% of the stock. Wetherby Asset, California-based fund reported 4,447 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,862 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 17 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Company accumulated 134,353 shares. 150,258 are held by Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation. Old West Limited, a California-based fund reported 54,912 shares. Jcic Asset Management reported 75 shares stake.

Old Republic International Corp decreased Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) stake by 800,000 shares to 465,000 valued at $8.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 71,500 shares and now owns 220,500 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Adr was reduced too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity. The insider PALMER ANTHONY J. sold $704,703.