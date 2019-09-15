Old Republic International Upped Holding in United Parcel Services (UPS) by $2.99 Million; Ross Stores (ROST) Position Held by Wedgewood Partners Inc

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Services Inc (UPS) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 410,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.35M, up from 381,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in United Parcel Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – UPS COMMENTS ON PROPOSED TARIFFS IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 27/03/2018 – Sen. Baldwin: U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Highlights Efforts to Boost Wisconsin Start-Ups in Altoona; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO RICHARD PERETZ COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores (ROST) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc bought 46,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 412,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.85M, up from 365,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.13. About 1.17 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS To Hire About 100000 For Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Paying $8.4 Million To Settle Overcharge Claims – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Robert Herjavec Selects Top Winners in The UPS Store First National Small Biz Challenge – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw holds 0.01% or 41,154 shares in its portfolio. Atria Limited Liability Corp reported 1.10M shares. Thomasville Natl Bank holds 12,625 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mgmt owns 2,654 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zevin Asset reported 3.32% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability owns 19,260 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 374 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Inc (Ca) owns 3,525 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com, New York-based fund reported 493,896 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fidelity Natl Financial has 0.79% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 52,938 shares. World Asset Management Inc has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 378,075 shares. Menta Ltd accumulated 9,620 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Cap Fin Advisers owns 151,420 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Discount Retail Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/27/2019: JWN,MLHR,ROST – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ross Stores (ROST) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Ross Stores’s (NASDAQ:ROST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ross Stores: Still The Place To Be – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) by 810,598 shares to 98,400 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 513,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,800 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).