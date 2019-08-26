Old Republic International Trimmed Its Invesco LTD (IVZ) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Holder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Has Cut Holding by $1.04 Million

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (IVZ) by 63.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.89% . The institutional investor held 465,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Invesco Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 2.37M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 12/03/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH FEBRUARY 28 WERE $954.4 BLN; 07/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Investment Trusts: Net Asset Value(s); 12/03/2018 – INVESCO REPORTS PREL. AUM OF $945.4B AT END FEBRUARY; 08/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Directorate Change; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco EMEA ETFs: Net Asset Value(s); 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton hires Invesco exec as head of EMEA ETF sales; 26/04/2018 – Invesco `Pounding the Table’ No More as Commodity ETFs Surge; 20/04/2018 – BURFORD CAPITAL LTD – INVESCO NOW OWNS 17.78% OF BURFORD AND ITS SHAREHOLDING REMAINS A CORE POSITION IN INVESCO’S FUNDS; 06/03/2018 – REG-INVESCO Asia Trust: Net Asset Value(s); 02/05/2018 – GP Wealth and Invesco Partner to Bring Advisors New Online Service Platform

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 30.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 24,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 55,559 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 80,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $50.23. About 61,022 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 02/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%; 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Quarterly Operating, Investment and Capital Markets Activity; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $846,920 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CANION ROD, worth $212,400. On Friday, June 7 WAGONER G RICHARD JR bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. IVZ’s profit will be $267.77 million for 6.86 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Invesco Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 153,000 shares to 731,000 shares, valued at $48.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 461,200 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 1.11 in 2018Q4.