Old Republic International Trimmed Its Bp Plc Adr (BP) Holding; Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Has 0.85 Sentiment

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 22 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 26 reduced and sold their stock positions in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 6.88 million shares, down from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 9 Reduced: 17 Increased: 17 New Position: 5.

Old Republic International Corp decreased Bp Plc Adr (BP) stake by 5.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp sold 105,500 shares as Bp Plc Adr (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 1.70M shares with $74.16M value, down from 1.80 million last quarter. Bp Plc Adr now has $127.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $37.66. About 11.77 million shares traded or 95.64% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 11/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP BPMP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras reaffirms commitment to BP strategic alliance; 10/04/2018 – BP SAYS ALLIGIN AND VORLICH ARE SATELLITE FIELDS LOCATED NEAR TO EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE MEANING THEY CAN BE QUICKLY DEVELOPED THROUGH ESTABLISHED OFFSHORE HUBS; 16/04/2018 – BP U.S. LOWER 48 OPERATING COSTS SHOULD REMAIN SAME: LOONEY; 16/04/2018 – BP SAYS PLANS TO KEEP CARBON EMISSIONS FLAT BETWEEN 2015 AND 2025; 20/03/2018 – BP: Susan Dio Replaces John Minge; 06/04/2018 – Med crude-Urals strengthens in Med, stable in Baltic; 07/05/2018 – AKER BP SAYS PLANS TO DRILL STATOIL-OPERATED SHENZHOU EXPLORATION WELL IN THE BARENTS SEA WERE MOVED TO 2019 FROM 2018; 10/04/2018 – BP: OIL PLAYS IMPORTANT PART OF FUTURE IN MOST SCENARIOS; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Expects Organic Capex Between $15B-$16B in 2018

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $684.85 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 28.15 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust for 742,574 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc owns 212,325 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 80,599 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.24% in the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors, a California-based fund reported 34,590 shares.

The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 131,032 shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Old Republic International Corp increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) stake by 230,000 shares to 598,000 valued at $28.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) stake by 113,500 shares and now owns 1.42 million shares. Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering BP plc (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP plc had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, July 31.

