Old Republic International Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Trimmed by $11.88 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined While Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Stake

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 113.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 7,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,045 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 6,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.32 billion market cap company. It closed at $67.18 lastly. It is down 25.60% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 29/03/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Ongoing Phase 3 Studies, MERU and TAHOE, Will Continue to Investigate Rova-T in First- and Second-Line SCLC; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP BOOSTED AVY, ABBV, FB, CAG, VIAB IN 1Q: 13F

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 201,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $145.82M, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $56.63. About 12.80M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – BEST APPROACH FOR CO AT THIS POINT IN TIME IS TO BE INDEPENDENT DISTRIBUTOR OF RIGHTS; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.2 per share. VZ’s profit will be $4.96B for 11.80 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Report: Verizon Hiring Blockchain Engineers – Benzinga” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Realmoney.Thestreet.com published: “Verizon Is Set for an Upside Breakout – Here’s How I’d Buy It – TheStreet.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 379,000 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $49.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D) by 524,432 shares in the quarter, for a total of 993,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie-Allergan: A Boring But Prudent Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Q2 sales flat; Humira sales down 6%; shares up 2% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

