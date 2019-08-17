Old Republic International Stake in Eaton Vance (EV) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose, Holder Timessquare Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 32,475 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.49 million, up from 29,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 895,010 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV) by 39.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 702,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.30 million, up from 502,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Eaton Vance Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.71. About 1.70M shares traded or 115.96% up from the average. Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) has declined 16.21% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.21% the S&P500.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 201,400 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $145.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 158,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 545,400 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EV shares while 90 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 80.22 million shares or 2.56% less from 82.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 20,651 shares. Lpl Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Yorktown Management & reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 8,083 shares. Howland Capital Management Llc invested in 8,569 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sit Invest Assoc Incorporated accumulated 0% or 3,500 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) for 20,983 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). First Republic Incorporated reported 24,566 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Management Company has invested 0.1% in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV). Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 22,114 shares. Van Eck Associates has 280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Management holds 1.13 million shares. 6,191 were reported by Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 9,009 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank owns 0.24% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 37,493 shares. Moors Cabot reported 1,792 shares stake. Moreover, Patten & Patten Tn has 0.86% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 30,011 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 13,500 shares. Headinvest Limited Co reported 1.98% stake. Hl Financial Llc accumulated 19,357 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Tru Division reported 0.16% stake. Centurylink Investment Mgmt has invested 0.7% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Etrade Cap Ltd holds 7,316 shares. 1,070 were reported by Bragg Financial Advisors. Walleye Trading Ltd stated it has 34,412 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 51,303 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement reported 46,628 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.63% or 10,764 shares in its portfolio. Argi Investment Ltd Liability holds 1,000 shares.