Old Republic International Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Cut by $349,800 as Share Value Declined; Atmos Energy (ATO) Shareholder Amarillo National Bank Upped Its Position by $564,774 as Share Value Rose

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.51M, down from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.9. About 11.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $109.39. About 560,792 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. -; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 15/05/2018 – Zimmer Adds LaSalle Hotel, Exits Atmos: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Consecutive Gain

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Jd Select Dividend (DVY) by 3,484 shares to 66,524 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,467 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM).

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Atmos Energy appoints new CEO and president – Dallas Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Smartsheet Gov Achieves FedRAMP P-ATO – Business Wire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 545,770 shares. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 216,962 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup owns 55,243 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Lc holds 0.03% or 43,258 shares in its portfolio. American Group Inc Inc holds 44,983 shares. Edgemoor Inv Advisors reported 37,038 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 1.11 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 22,187 shares. Kwmg Ltd has invested 0.01% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Hsbc Hldg Plc invested 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Company invested in 15,603 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora holds 237 shares. American National Registered Advisor Inc reported 0.32% stake. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Co reported 484,184 shares stake.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.05B for 16.86 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smuckers J M (NYSE:SJM) by 8,000 shares to 232,000 shares, valued at $27.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 472,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

