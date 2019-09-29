Old Republic International Stake In 3M Co (MMM) Was Lifted; Gfs Advisors Raised Its Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) Stake by $1.22 Million

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (CX) by 5.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 304,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The institutional investor held 5.97M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.30M, up from 5.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cemex Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 4.12M shares traded. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has declined 52.72% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CX News: 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S CEMEX SAYS RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUIREMENTS FROM U.S. JUSTICE DEPT OVER ITS OPERATIONS IN COLOMBIA, OTHER JURISDICTIONS; 24/04/2018 – POLL-Mexico’s Cemex to post higher 1st-qtr revenue; 22/03/2018 – CEMEX: Move Follows Talks With Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – CEMEX TO CONTINUE HEDGING EM CURRENCY EXPOSURE: CFO; 19/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) and; 05/04/2018 – CEMEX Creates Value Through Digital Transformation: 2017 Integrated Report; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CEMEX at ‘BB-‘; Outlook Remains Positive; 15/03/2018 – THERE’S NO EVIDENCE OF CEMEX WRONGDOING IN COLOMBIA: MUGUIRO; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Mexico’s Cemex eyes acquisition options in growth markets-CEO

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 92.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 137,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 285,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.49 million, up from 148,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.87M shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey)

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3M DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In 3M Company To Contact The Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Profit if Industrial Stocks Drop on the Manufacturing Slowdown – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Mairs and Power Growth Fund 2nd-Quarter Shareholder Letter – GuruFocus.com” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “3M 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell in September – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oxbow Advisors Lc reported 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc has 614 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc invested 0.67% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Co reported 1,500 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.64% or 412,668 shares. Oppenheimer Com has 39,758 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Macroview Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.15% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 333 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 138,592 shares. Autus Asset Management Lc holds 0.3% or 10,932 shares. Beddow Capital invested 0.51% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.53% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 12,318 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.31% or 1.41 million shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability stated it has 981,530 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Investment Management stated it has 7,232 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 1St Source Savings Bank reported 37,517 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.

More notable recent CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Infrastructure Stocks to Ground Your Trading – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CEMEX Reaches Binding Agreement to Divest Aggregates and Ready-Mix Assets in Germany – Business Wire” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Cemex SA (CX) to Sell White Cement Business for $180 Million – StreetInsider.com” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cemex Still Undervalued – And Somewhat Underwhelming – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2018.